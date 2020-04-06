To the editor:
I read with dismay about Ms. Machado’s letter in the Gloucester Daily Times on April 4 (”Residents call for bridge closures). I want to believe that Ms. Machado’s desire to close the Gloucester bridges to “outsiders” was driven by fear, namely the fear of the unknown. Fear is only dispelled by clear and coordinated messages and actions delivered by our national leadership who instill confidence in our nation through fact-based messaging and clear action plans.
This is not a local crisis. This is not a states crisis. This is a national crisis. We are at war and the entire nation is under attack. I and millions of my fellow veterans fought and many died through countless wars to preserve the freedoms of this country for all our citizens. This is time to come together.
This is not the time for blame. This is the time for our leaders at the national level to be proactive, to be out in front of the crisis, to direct a coordinated attack on the epidemic and to have a cohesive and clear message. To them I say: Lead, direct, order but please do not be indecisive. The test of a true leader is to place the needs and safety of our citizens first. Get them what they need to combat this disease now!
A true leader is someone such as Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, who saw that the sailors and Marines under his command were contracting the COVID-19 virus and took action to get them timely help. For his efforts he was relieved of his command. His “crime” was that he wanted to protect his sailors. His punishment was that he lost his ship. His prediction of harm came true and he, himself, recently tested positive for COVID-19. He was a true leader -- he placed the safety of his “troops” above his own personal and professional future.
The reception that he received from his officers and enlisted members when he departed his ship for the last time says it all -- he took care of them and they expressed their gratitude. They will never forget what they did for them. I suspect that he would do it again even if he knew the outcome. As a veteran I salute him for his courage.
This is what a leader does. And this is what this nation desperately needs, leadership. Our leaders have to step up to the plate and issue clear and unequivocal directives for the entire nation.
This guidance and directives have to apply to all! We all need to shelter in place. We all need to social distance. We all need to wear masks and that means everyone. Our president should not issue an order to wear masks and then refuse to wear one himself as he so stated. Our leaders must lead by example.
This is not the time to dream about getting back to “normal” but a frank and candid assessment of the pandemic and how we defeat it.
Citizens of our great country need to hear the truth. Truth is what will overcome fear.
Presently, the response to this scourge has been grass roots driven. Hundreds of thousands of citizens from emergency medical providers, police and fire, grocery clerks, the Open Door, SeniorCare and neighbors have stepped up to help us pull through this pandemic, often at great sacrifice to themselves. Small businesses are innovating to come up with designs for PPE equipment and respirators.
The ingenuity of our citizens is second to none. We have proven this over and over again through all sorts of crises. Everyone is doing their part. Now we need our national leadership to lead, to unify. Divisiveness is never the answer. Unified this nation will defeat this virus. Unified, we will save lives.
To Mayor Theken, thank you for your leadership, and thank you for keeping the bridges open and being inclusive.
And so to Ms. Machado I say, all of us can only prevail if we work to defeat this pandemic together.
Mark L. Nestor
Gloucester
