To the editor:
There are three key reasons to vote yes on Question 2 and fund the school building project:
1. We need a new school building. This is not a question of wanting a new school building; it is a matter of needing one. The old school buildings have served the city well but are tired and outdated and incapable of safely serving our children, teachers and staff. These school buildings do not have safe and secure entryways to protect our students and personnel from people with bad intentions. They no longer can provide adequate, healthy ventilation. The classrooms do not have enough electrical and internet capacity. The students’ and teachers’ restrooms are not adequate in number and fixtures. The heating systems are inconsistent and past their life expectancy. Special needs students are being taught in closets and hallways with no privacy and constant distractions. Psychologists and adjustment councilors are meeting with children in spaces that do not offer privacy or proper accommodation. Just to name a few.
2. Price relative to everyday life. The maximum cost to a homeowner with a house that is valued at $500,000 is $100 per year. To put this in perspective, that is less than the price of one small Dunkin’ iced coffee per week, or four cigarettes a week. The cost will be less than one issue of the Gloucester Daily Times per week, and will cost the same as two large bags of premium dry dog food per year. A pretty good deal.
3. Time to pay it forward. Our parents and grandparents built us new schools when they saw that the old schools no longer met their kids’ – our – educational needs. They did this after growing up during the very lean times of the Depression and sacrificing everything during World War II. Now the least we can do is follow their example and pay it forward to our kids.
Tony Gross
Gloucester