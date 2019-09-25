To the editor:
Earlier this week at the United Nations climate summit, Greta Thunberg delivered an exasperated, emotionally laden plea for the wealthy nations’ representatives to stop torching the planet and give some heed to the world’s younger, powerless people, and those not yet born. She was enthusiastically welcomed, then forgotten as the U.N. got down to business as usual. The movement to decarbonize is massive and umbrellas myriad worldwide threats that are now and soon will affect all living beings. Social justice, factory farming, ocean die-offs, permafrost melt. None of these problems will be neutralized by any whack-a-mole reactions. We’ve stepped over the edge, and we’ll continue to be gutless gullible fools to let Exxon and the federal government figure the way through these unfolding planetary catastrophes.
Extinction Rebellion, the folks that brought the Good Harbor Ecocide funeral some weeks back, are planning an action in Boston this Friday, Sept. 27. The warming, expanding oceans, infused with gazillions of tons of freshwater glacial melt, are inundating all the planet coastlines relentlessly. On the chopping block are fisheries, immense marshland buffers, a few trillion dollars of real estate, indigenous island ecosystems, and massive damage from continued humongous storm events. The dream has become a nightmare while we were out to lunch. U.S. carbon emissions per person average two-to-three times as much as Europe, 25 times as much as North Africa. We’re not watching this horror unfold, we’re making it happen.
Derek Brown
Essex
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.