To the editor,
Our country continues civil rights leader John Lewis’ struggle to protect voting rights (“In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault,” gloucestertimes.com, March 5). President Joe Biden appropriately used the anniversary of Selma’s “Bloody Sunday” attack on civil rights marchers to reiterate his commitment to enhanced voting protections.
But he is blocked at every turn by a U.S. Congress and Supreme Court that undermine all such attempts. This is specifically made possible by, as the article states, “…a campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to bankroll political causes anonymously.” Political causes which, notoriously, include egregious gerrymandering and obstacles to casting votes.
This January was the 13th anniversary of the disastrous Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v. FEC. Our democracy will not survive government by a tiny minority of corporate executives and billionaires. To protect voting rights, and to ensure political equality for rich and poor alike, we must pass a binding, two-part Constitutional amendment such as the We the People amendment (HJR.48) to affirm that corporations are not people and money is not speech.
Holly Newman,
Boston