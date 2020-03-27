To the editor:
I tried to attend Tuesday night’s Gloucester City Council meeting via Zoom. I was able to observe but unable to be heard because I had no login ID as a participant. President Steve LeBlanc and James Pope both tried to remedy the situation but could not. I later sent my intended message to the city clerk and the council. It stated that although Zoom was a valiant effort to maintain an open meeting, even had it worked seamlessly it was simply no substitute for a public meeting. It was not a viable option, especially when matters as important as the granting of special permits for large projects are on the agenda.
Gov. Charlie Baker, meanwhile, has proposed HD 4974, which addresses the needs of municipal government during this state of emergency. A summary of Baker’s act, sent from the office of State Sen. Bruce Tarr, includes “suspending any requirement that a public hearing on a special permit application be held within a certain period of time until 45 days after the state of emergency.”
My Ward 4 councilor, Val Gilman, has posted this information on her Facebook page. I and others urge Sen. Tarr to vote for this bill so that we are not forced to hold important public meetings such as these until the full benefit of in-person public participation is restored.
Linda McCarriston
Gloucester
