To the editor,
In her “Midweek Musings ("Uncovering Gloucester’s hidden history,” May 3, Times), the Rev. Janet Parsons of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church recognized the work the church, and others, are doing to bring to light the names and stories of formerly enslaved people who first called Gloucester home.
In a similar vein, Wellspring is opening “History Lives Here,” a new exhibition about the Freemans, a prominent Black family from West Gloucester who, for over 100 years, lived at the home where Wellspring is headquartered.
The family are descendants of Robin Freeman, who after buying his own freedom in 1769, farmed on rented property teaching his son, Robert, his trade. Robert by 1803 was the largest landowner in the Kettle Cove section of Magnolia in Gloucester after buying 100 acres for Robbin’s Farm in 1803. In 1826, Robert and his wife, Rhoda, purchased the house on Essex Avenue and raised their four children there. One of their grandsons, Robert III, became the first Black American police officer in Salem, Mass., years later.
In coordination with Gloucester 400+, the public is invited to a free festival on June 10 at our West Gloucester campus. In addition to the exhibit, community artists Claudia Parachiv and Azia Carle will be working with visitors of all ages to build a scale model of the Freeman house and presenting a graphic cartoon to help share the history of the family.
One of Wellspring’s goals with this project is to encourage other property owners to learn about the history of their homes and previous owners. By discovering and sharing stories from the past and present, we hope to empower the community to reach its full potential.
Melissa Dimond
Executive Director,
Wellspring House