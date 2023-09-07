To the editor:
My wife just returned from a frustrating and disappointing trip to the West End of Main Street to do some shopping at The Cave. She already suffers from parking kiosk anxiety, but was determined to find a gift to repay a neighbor's generosity. It was around noon and parking around the shops was a mess. Between folks that were double-parked around Virgilio’s, loading zones and cars parked illegally blocking the driveway of 20 Main St., after three trips around the block she just gave up and went someplace else.
All of which leads me to wonder what the area will look like if the city grants approval to a mixed commercial and residential development at 20 Main. The Zoning Board of Appeals has already granted setback relief to this three-story behemoth. Has any thought at all been given to police, fire and ambulance access or snow removal at this, the narrowest stretch of the West End, that even on a good day is just about impossible to navigate? It is my hope that either this project is scaled back or reconfigured so that a difficult situation is not made worse. The Planning Board and our new City Council should be wary of developers looking for a big payout at the expense of our city’s accessibility and character.
Gary Thober
Gloucester