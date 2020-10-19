To the editor:
It has been more than a year since we were told that our beloved Mattos Field, Which we worked for more than five years to rehabilitate, could be taken away for a new 440-student school. I have learned many valuable and not-so-valuable lessons in this time.
I have learned that the value of friendship and the many ways it can protect you, lift you up, heal you and surround you is something that I will cherish forever.
I have learned that when you believe in something you have to fight for it or else it will be taken away and if it is a least you tried because without that, why are we here?
I have learned that a community can make a difference and should.
I have learned that when we are united in our goals and we stick with them the sky is the limit.
I have learned that people like to be on a winning team; me, I like the underdog.
I have learned if you have one city councilor (Jamie O’Hara) who is willing to listen to your truth, you can be heard.
I have learned that if you keep to the truth it will set you free. I have learned the truth is also hard to find.
I have learned that saving open space is one of the hardest jobs there is.
I have learned that hard work does pay off, but it will take all you have to achieve it.
I have learned that the people and organizations that are meant to protect, maintain and preserve our cities open spaces can be silenced.
I have learned that the wheels of government move quickly for some and come to a standstill for many.
I have learned even in a pandemic the wheels still move.
I have learned that rules will be broken.
I have learned that money and time will be wasted, and it has been going on for too long.
I have learned that small working groups really do make the decisions and we are not privy to that information.
I have learned the Open Meeting law is no law.
I have learned that lawyers will be part of the equation even if you don’t want them to be.
I have learned that you can educate yourself but if everyone else is not educated the lesson is wasted.
I have learned that a harsh word is easily said but harder to take away.
I have learned that the tears that I shed make me stronger and wiser but sometimes make me weak.
I have learned that no matter what when I put my head on my pillow at night, I have tried to work to save our city and its beautiful open spaces for my next generation and yours.
I have learned that there is much more to learn and I am willing to be taught.
Vote no. We can do better for our children!
Patti Amaral
Gloucester