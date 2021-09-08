To the editor:
Although in a rapidly shrinking minority, there are some who still live in a universe totally detached from what can be seen night after night in actual video clips. I am referring here to the current administration, or any others, who view President Biden’s totally humiliating retreat from Afghanistan to be the resounding “success” that Biden proclaims it to be. Success?
-- Pulling out our military before all American citizens were evacuated;
-- Ditto for the thousands of Afghans who risked their lives to support our troops;
-- Simply walking away, leaving behind thousands of U.S. citizens and loyal supporters – all because of an arbitrary, self-imposed deadline. Biden can be seen in a now-famous video clip saying that the U..S would not leave Afghanistan until all American citizens and those who had supported our military had been evacuated. That was one big lie, with monstrous humanitarian consequences.
-- Abandoning Bagram Airbase, a defensible military airfield from which many more could have been evacuated. Brilliant military strategy!
-- Abandoning our NATO allies (e.g. leaving Bagram in the dark of night without so much as notifying our allies);
Leaving behind more than $80 billion in military equipment, weapons and tactical gear to fall into the hands of the enemy;
-- And then blaming President Trump for Biden “inheriting” a bad plan while crediting Biden with “leadership.”
If Biden inherited such a bad plan from Trump, why didn’t Biden (showing great leadership) adopt a different plan? Well, of course, if fact, he did – with disastrous results. Key elements of the “Trump plan” required the Taliban to adhere to all of its terms and then we would draw down troops and evacuate people in an orderly manner based upon “conditions on the ground” – not by some fixed date, after which we would leave Americans behind.
Perhaps worst of all, Biden has singlehandedly destroyed respect for the United States among our allies and destroyed a healthy fear of us among our enemies. Our allies and our potential supporters know that they can no longer rely upon promises made to them by the United States. For the first time in history, a speech of blistering condemnation of the action of a U.S. president was delivered on the floor of the British Parliament, while Biden maintains that our allies strongly support the nature of our withdrawal.
And, for all of the current administration’s blunders, rhetoric and outright lies, there is one simple fact -- during the last year of Trump’s presidency, there was not a single U.S. combat death in Afghanistan. For those who think that that was a bad plan, try counting to 13!
As someone said, “If this is success, I’d hate to see what failure looks like.”
Fred Young
Gloucester