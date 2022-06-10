To the editor:
The ongoing pandemic, yes it’s not over yet, for over two years has certainly challenged all of us in ways we could never have anticipated.
Wanting to be careful to never forget the over 1 million in our nation that have lost their lives to COVID nor the many still suffering with the little understood long COVID, it is important to acknowledge that good we learned from this time of crisis. Remote working for many improved work/life balance, reduced traffic, pollution and stress. Families got to spend more time together and one of my favorite things became more common, specifically outdoor dining.
What an improvement for quality of life for residents and tourists alike. I hope it’s here to stay and I have already enjoyed breakfast with family and friends at Hula Moon in Rockport. Wanting to enjoy even more outdoor dining options, we took our guests to Gloucester and were shocked to find out that it is still not available there.
I hope this is only a temporary delay and that wiser heads will prevail so that outdoor dining will be something that will forever continue to support small local businesses and enrich the quality of all who live and visit Cape Ann.
Nathaniel Mulcahy
Rockport