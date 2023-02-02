To the editor,
I recently read an article in this publication about the lack of young people showing up for the community of Gloucester, “My View: Where are the youth?” by Jack Clarke (Jan. 26). I’ll admit, it struck a nerve. As the 37-year-old executive director of Backyard Growers, a local food equity nonprofit organization based in Gloucester, I belong to a cohort of similarly-aged (and younger) friends and colleagues who are dedicated to the betterment of our community. My own board president, an educator and community organizer, just turned 36. The youngest member of my leadership team is 27 and my youngest staff member is 24. I am the oldest person on my staff of seven.
I agree with Mr. Clarke that we don’t see young people showing up specifically in the realm of civic engagement and elected positions. In my early career, I worked in youth development in Gloucester, Boston, Lynn and Beverly. Young people are amazing. Like Mr. Clarke, I want them (us!) in office. I want their ideas and their energy to shape our community’s present and future. What I do see, however, is young people actively working toward the betterment of Gloucester, albeit in ways different from traditional civic engagement.
The youth landscape in Gloucester ranges from people in their early 20s, early on in their careers and not yet at their full earning potential, to parents who are both working full-time jobs to afford child care and the rising cost of living. The plight of parents right now is well documented. Despite being stretched thin, I see many creating their own opportunities for meaningful civic engagement and social impact that may look different from generations’ past due to circumstances, but are just as essential. They’re starting small businesses rooted in Gloucester that prioritize giving back to the community. At Backyard Growers, we are lucky to count many among our sponsors and in-kind donors. The next generation is bringing innovative nonprofit organizations to life, such as Cornerstone Creative. And, they’re feeding our community from the fields of Cedar Rock Gardens and Hometown Farm.
Running for any kind of office is an expense, but more importantly, or rather, more urgently, young people can barely afford to live and have families in Gloucester.
As executive director at Backyard Growers, affordable housing in Gloucester is my No. 1 challenge when it comes to retaining and recruiting a qualified employee base. According to ZeroDown.com, the cost of living in Gloucester is 50% higher and rent is 170% higher than the national average, making it one of the most expensive cities in the country. Inflation and corporate greed have increased costs at the grocery store almost 13% nationally. The next generation is drowning in student debt and skyrocketing childcare costs. If young people and young parents cannot afford to live here, how can we expect them to serve here?
Those in public office AND each and every one of us should be thinking about how to retain young people in our community by addressing issues such as affordable housing, the costs of child care, and local full-time employment opportunities with meaningful benefits. We should all be committed to making Gloucester a place that is feasible for young professionals and folks early in their careers to set foot, and, better yet, to be in a position where taking on more and doing something like running for office makes personal and financial sense.
I want to thank Jack Clarke for writing his recent piece. It was effective in spurring new thoughts from me, at least, about what service to our community can look like. Gloucester is a place people care about. This is a place people return to. Let’s work together to make Gloucester a place where our young people can survive and thrive. That means confronting the reasons why census data reports Gloucester’s median age is 50.2 — 25% higher than the Massachusetts average — and recognizing that preserving future democracy, protecting the environment, and fighting for social equity for the next generation isn’t just the business of the young.
Alison W. DiFiore
Executive director,
Backyard Growers