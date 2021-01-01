To the editor:
I recently got some social media feedback regarding my letter to the editor of Dec. 2.
Not surprisingly, a good deal of it came from Trump supporters on Cape Ann who jumped to the defense of their “grifter in chief.”
My initial response was to ignore the feedback because so much of it was just Trumpian rubbish and conspiratorial gibberish.
But one Trumpublican, who took great umbrage at my letter, accused Democrats like me of being “dumb ass, liberal elitists” who had “betrayed and abandoned” working-class Americans.
The comment gave me pause because I realized there was more than a little truth in it.
As a lifelong, liberal Democrat who grew up in a Rooseveltian, pro-union, pro-labor household, much of what I am about to say about my party actually pains me.
The Democratic Party’s abandonment and betrayal of working-class Americans began in earnest in 1972, in the wake of George McGovern’s humiliating loss to Richard Nixon.
In the aftermath of that rout, the Democratic establishment formed a blue-ribbon commission to study the election results and chart a new course for the party’s future.
In a nutshell, the party establishment decided the Democrats’ future was no longer with the millions of blue-collar, working, and middle-class Americans who had been the backbone of FDR’s New Deal Coalition for four decades.
Instead, the establishment concluded the party’s future would lie with the young college students who’d supported McGovern and opposed the Vietnam War.
Those students, the commission believed, would, upon graduation, form the nucleus of a new, highly educated, increasingly affluent, professional, “liberal elite,” the commission’s own term, that would dominate U.S. policy making and politics for decades.
At almost the exact moment the Democratic establishment began to turn its back on the legacy of FDR and his New Deal Coalition, the GOP formed an alliance with right-wing, fundamentalist Christians.
It was an alliance that masterfully manipulated complicated and controversial social issues in ways that convinced many of those overwhelmingly white, former New Deal Coalition Democrats that it was the GOP that had their best economic and political interests at heart.
It was all a scam, of course, but it proved highly effective.
But it was the actions of many Democrats themselves after 1972 that reinforced the perceptions of millions of working-class Americans that the Democrats had, indeed, devolved into a party of highly educated, increasingly affluent, professional “liberal elites” who viewed working class Americans with disdain, if not contempt.
Nothing reinforced those perceptions more than Bill Clinton and his presidency.
Bill Clinton was an illiberal Democrat who did more to advance the supply-side economic agendas of Ronald Reagan and GHW Bush than they were able to do themselves.
He deregulated Wall Street by repealing Glass Steagall, FDR’s signature financial regulatory accomplishment that ended the reckless excesses Wall Street had engaged in prior to the onset of the Great Depression.
Many economists believe Clinton’s repeal of Glass Steagall set the wheels in motion that led to the economic train wreck we often call the Great Recession of 2008.
His passage of NAFTA, something neither Reagan nor the elder Bush had been able to accomplish, resulted in the losses of hundreds of thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs for working and middle-class Americans in the Midwest, a development still wreaking havoc in communities throughout the nation’s heartland.
Clinton and his wife worked together to end Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt’s one joint federal social program initiative. I am, of course, referring to Aid To Families With Dependent Children.
The Clintons called it “welfare reform.” It did nothing to reduce poverty, but it did drive poor families, most of them led by single mothers, ever deeper into poverty -- but off the official rolls, out of sight, and with little to no assistance.
Both Clintons championed a crime bill that resulted in mass incarcerations being sent into the stratosphere, and the decimation of urban communities of color.
First Lady Hillary Clinton herself coined the phrase “super predators” to describe an entire generation of young, urban men of color who were the targets of the Clintons’ crime bill.
Bill Clinton deregulated the media and communication industries in ways that resulted in just six big corporations controlling virtually all the news and information the American electorate now receives.
In 1998, he and Newt Gingrich had put together a deal to privatize Social Security and turn the trust fund over to Wall Street.
The deal fell apart when the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke because Gingrich could not risk being seen as collaborating with Clinton on anything.
The list goes on.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton revealed the disdain with which today’s neoliberal, nouveau riche, corporatist, Ivy League, classist, and elitist Democrats view working class Americans when she referred to Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”
Now, some Trump supporters are, like Trump himself, deplorable.
But many are the blue-collar, working- and middle-class political descendants of FDR’s New Deal coalition.
Many voted twice for Barack Obama and his slogan of “Hope and Change,” only to be left disappointed and angry when the Obama economic “recovery” primarily benefitted those who already had the most and lost the least when the Great Recession of 2008 hit.
Donald Trump, deplorable as he may be, masterfully tapped into that anger and disappointment in 2016, particularly in those Midwestern states whose working- and middle-class residents are still reeling from the effects of the neoliberal Clintonistas’ North American Free Trade Agreement and the Great Recession.
Thankfully, in 2020, enough voters in those states, who’d cast ballots four years ago for Trump to express their anger and disappointment with corporatist and elitist Democrats, realized they’d made a mistake.
They decided to give Joe Biden a chance to get the country back on track and redeem the Democratic Party.
Whether Joe Biden succeeds at either is going to depend on which political path he chooses.
Will he choose the path of FDR, and advocate for policies and programs that truly help and benefit today’s diverse, working- and middle-class political descendants of the New Deal coalition? Or, will he continue down the same nouveau riche, neoliberal, corporatist, Ivy League, elitist path traveled by his two most recent Democratic predecessors?
Only time will tell. But, to paraphrase Robert Frost, which path Joe Biden chooses will, indeed, make all the difference -- for many, many years to come.
Michael Cook
Gloucester