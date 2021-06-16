To the editor:
I read with great interest the June 10 letter titled “Rally set at Stage Fort Park.” Submitted by Dianne Palmer Eason of the Gloucester Republican City Committee, the letter described the Freedom Protest and Rally as a family-friendly event for people of all political persuasions. The event will feature a lineup of speakers headlined by Marc Randazza and John Paul Moran.
My immediate response was to ask myself, “Which Republican Party is sponsoring this event? Is it the neofascist Trump Republican Party, or the responsible and honorable Republican Party of our respected Gov. Charlie Baker and State Senator Bruce Tarr?”
Some quick research provided the answer.
Marc Randazza, a native of Gloucester, is a managing partner of the Randazza Legal Group. Based in Las Vegas, this highly controversial attorney specializes in First Amendment cases. According to Wikipedia, Randazza represents various far-right characters, including conspiracy theorists Alex Jones, Mike Cernovich, and Chuck Johnson, as well as neo-Nazi, white supremacist, antisemitic conspiracy theorist Andrew Anglin. I found no evidence of any similar support for left-leaning clients.
As an attorney, he’s been disciplined by the state bars in Nevada, Arizona, Massachusetts and Florida. Perhaps the internet is being unfair to him; you can search online for his professional record, see the accusations, and make up your own mind.
Then there’s the other headliner, John Paul Moran. He’s the Billerica Republican who ran against U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton in 2020. He lost by a decisive margin of 286,337 for Moulton to 150,695 for Moran. Instead of honorably accepting defeat, Moran has joined the Trumpian “Stop the Steal” movement. As the Eagle-Tribune reported on Dec. 5, 2020, in an email blast sent to supporters, Moran attacked the state’s expansion of vote-by-mail and claimed, without evidence, the election was ripe with fraud. He wrote, “We have seen shocking examples of voter and election fraud right here in Massachusetts that should alarm every citizen, regardless of party affiliation. We are putting together a legal case to expose these cases of fraud and to demand a full account of the Nov. 3 election so we can trust and have faith in our elections.”
As the Eagle-Tribune noted, “Moran’s argument that he lost due to fraud parrots similar claims by Republican President Donald Trump and the state’s Republican Party, also made without evidence.”
The “Stop the Steal” movement is serious business. It is the goal of Donald Trump and his followers to destroy confidence in our democracy, reverse the election, and somehow “reinstate” Trump as President. This is no joke. A recent Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed that a full 29% of Republicans think Donald Trump has a real shot at being “reinstated” as president by the end of 2021.
To return to my original question: Which Republican Party is sponsoring this family-friendly Freedom Protest and Rally? The answer is the party of Trump and Stop the Steal.
Perhaps if the organizers can convince Sen. Tarr or Gov. Baker to make an appearance, the event will have some credibility.
Thomas Hauck
Gloucester