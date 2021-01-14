To the editor:
In a failed attempt to condemn the invasion and occupation of the U.S. Capitol last week, Gloucester Republican City Committee Chair Ashley Sullivan told your reporter, “…it’s easy to see why the most vulnerable and weak minded of the population would act in such a desperate manner.” (“This is not who we are,” Jan. 8).
Condemning behavior and then making excuses for it isn’t actually condemning it.
As for describing her political allies as “weak minded,” I’ll leave that to her to sort out with a group that includes people who were calling for the lynching of the vice president of the United States.
Peter Dolan
Gloucester