To the editor:
Driving between Gloucester and Rockport on Routes 127 and 127A, I am distressed by the large number of dead and dying trees on either side of -- and overhanging -- the roadway and utility lines, seeming disasters waiting to happen. When limbs or entire trees fall and block a roadway and/or interrupt utility service, who or what entity is responsible to remedy the problem – the commonwealth, our local governments, the utility companies or private property owners? Would not preventative action now by those responsible be less costly and inconvenient than waiting for the inevitable to happen?
Since tourism is a major business on Cape Ann, the sight of numerous dead and dying trees along our major roadways does little to enhance the image of our island as an attractive destination.
Whose (dead) trees are they? And what will those responsible do before problems arise (or fall)?
Bill Hausman
Rockport