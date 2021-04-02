To the editor:
When the trustees of Salem State chose to hire a local politician with no background in higher education (who happened to be a white male) over an accomplished scholar and administrator with long experience in two of the country’s most diverse public universities, who had dedicated much of her career there to promoting initiatives for students of color (who happened to be a Dominican-American woman), they explained that the university did not need a president who knew anything about academics, because “the provost takes care of the academic side.”
Last week the Salem State faculty learned that the president’s Executive Council — on which the provost sits — has spent several months developing a “retrenchment exercise” that involves targeting dozens of specific faculty for layoff. While the President’s Sustainability Committee was working transparently to evaluate the university’s financial needs and explore paths to financial sustainability, the PEC was busy developing its own secret plan to carry out mass firings. Nobody knows the rationale they used to prioritize particular departments or particular individuals. Now they cry crocodile tears over the fact that their plan was leaked. Beyond decrying the leak, the provost has had nothing to say to faculty.
So a bunch of highly paid administrators get to sit around and make decisions about the academic future of our university. The one person on the council whose role is to defend the academic mission of the university seemingly has nothing to say.
Now the administration claims that the plan is on hold, at least for now. But what about the individuals, and departments, that now know how little we mean to the university? We are left to imagine the multiple meetings over the course of months where the dark side of the president’s “bold” vision for the university was elaborated on the basis of the elimination of specific faculty and the downgrading of specific departments. Who on the Executive Council knows, or cares, about the academic purpose of our university? Is the university just a vehicle for the self-promotion of its highest-paid administrators? Is there goal to turn Salem State into a vocational school, and forget about what it means to be a comprehensive university? Salem State is a public university, and supposedly operates on a system of accountability to the public, and shared governance with its faculty. But the real decisions seem to be made behind closed doors.
Aviva Chomsky
Department of History
Salem State University