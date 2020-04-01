To the editor:
Regarding Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent addition of “Workers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges” to the “essential services” list...
For what social or civic purposes would firearm distributors or retailers be deemed “essential?” Under what circumstances would they be as necessary as, say, an accountant or an auto mechanic?
Is target shooting essential? Armed robbery? Domestic abuse and murder? Suicide? Armed insurgence against the government?
In what scenario, other than an end-of-days apocalypse, are firearms essential?
No one can say for sure how this nod to the gun lobby will effect our communities, but the message it sends is tone deaf and ill-considered.
Greg Gibson
Gloucester
