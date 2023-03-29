To the editor,
Why I’m suing Gloucester School District:
Someone has to stand up for the U.S. Constitution. I guess as an immigrant, the job falls to me.
Gloucester city government is staffed by people who couldn’t pass an eighth-grade civics class.
You are governed by narcissists who run roughshod over the U.S. Constitution to protect their own interests in non-transparent policymaking.
These unethical functionaries could have simply withdrawn their threat to have me arrested for journalism, paid my $5K in attorneys fees and been done with it on Day One. But instead, their lawyers prefer to run up astronomical fees fighting against the First Amendment, and you, the taxpayers, are footing the bill.
Well. You’ll be pleased to know that I now have the full support of The ACLU, The Stanton Foundation First Amendment Clinic at Vanderbilt Law School, The National Press Photographers Association, The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, and The Institute for Justice.
“A Republic, ma’am — if you can keep it.” See you in court.
Inge Berge,
Gloucester
Editor's note: Berge vs. the Gloucester School Committee is on the docket for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.