To the editor:
Why has there been no outcry about the choice of tasking auto makers to make ventilators when we have companies in this country that manufacture ventilators?
They are expert in producing the machines that meet certification standards. They have proven plans and are experts in the manufacturing process from beginning to end.
Those companies would need to increase the size of the facilities, increase the flow of raw materials, and use their current employees to train new employees. Those changes could begin in days.
Car makers, on the other hand have no plans, have no facilities, have no manufacturing machines, and have no trained employees. It would take months to get the first machines out the door and then would have to pass stringent certification tests.
We have “Lemon Laws” due to car makers being unable to reliably manufacturing cars and trucks. Then, there is the ongoing issue of recall notices. They have been in the business for over a century and still can’t get it done reliably.
Do we want car makers or ventilator manufacturers to produce more ventilators?
Arthur Thomas
Gloucester
