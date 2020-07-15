To the editor:
Why wear a mask?
Because:
You are altruistic and want to protect others.
You won’t know if you become an asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carrier of COVID-19 until it’s too late.
You don’t want to live the rest of your life with regret because you inadvertently contributed to the illness or death of a family member or friend.
You are a “right-to-lifer,” concerned about the life of your already born fellow inhabitants of this planet, as well as unborn fetuses.
You want to protect yourself from airborne/aerosol particles which may contain the coronavirus, and according to the latest information, can hang in the air for an extended time with a range well beyond 6 feet, for which your mask protects you.
Or, all of the above.
Just do it!
Ed Hand
Rockport