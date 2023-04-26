To the editor:
I fully support the proposed override of $289,165 for the Manchester Essex Regional School District schools.
The Manchester Essex Regional School District is an asset to the town of Essex. Our highly ranked district provides excellent academic experiences and critical in-district special education programs, as well as opportunities for students to participate in the arts, and a range of extracurricular activities.
As detailed in Stephen Hagan’s article on April 24, "Essex effort made to pass school overrides (Times)," approval of the proposed override and budget, Articles 3 and 4, will allow our district to maintain “level services.” This means the schools will be able to continue to provide a similar range of academic classes and extracurricular activities as have benefited our students for the last 20 years. The proposed budget also restores the afternoon late bus, a much-needed service for our children, and foreign languages in the sixth grade.
Please join me in voting YES for our schools on May 1 at Essex Town Meeting and May 8 on our local election ballot.
Betsy McKeen
Essex