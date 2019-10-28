To the editor:
Please join me in casting one of your School Committee votes for Laura Wiessen on Nov. 5.
She has shown her commitment by attending 100% of the School Committee meetings last year!
She and her husband have two daughters (one preschool and the other attending Beeman Elementary School) and want to share the good news about what is going on in our classrooms and are interested in the future of our Gloucester public schools.
Laura’s skills as a journalist and television news and documentary producer for 20 years will be an asset in communicating to the community the great programs going on in our schools. Her experience in communication will be a great asset to Gloucester public schools. The great things that are happening in our schools need to be better communicated. Plus, she promises to find ways to make our school budget more efficient working with the city.
She’s ready to serve on our School Committee and we are fortunate to have such a strong advocate for Gloucester Public Schools.
Jan Bell
Gloucester
