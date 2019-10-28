To the editor:
We support Laura Wiessen for School Committee. Laura believes that educating Gloucester’s children is one of the most important responsibilities we have as a community. She is committed to making sure that every student in the Gloucester Public Schools gets the best education possible. If elected she will make certain that the students, teachers and administrators get the tools they need to make Gloucester Public School District great.
Laura is completely invested in Gloucester – she has children in our schools, and her husband is a member of Gloucester’s clergy community. Laura understands how important open communication is to the citizens of Gloucester, and her 20 years as a communication professional means that she will certainly increase the flow of information to the community. She’s already proven her commitment, having spent the past year attending School Committee meetings and doing her homework. She will be ready to go from day one.
Laura is a very thoughtful, independent person who will bring a great new perspective to the School Committee. Her attention to details will be critical while developing budgets to ensure the taxpayers’ money is spent efficiently and effectively.
For a better Gloucester, vote for Laura Wiessen for School Committee on Nov. 5.
Abbie Lundberg
Tony Gross
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.