To the editor:
Tammy Webber and Jim Morris vividly capture the horror of the wildfire in Yellowknife (“City empties as thousands flee wildfire,” Aug. 19. gloucestertimes.com). The numbers of wildfires (“As of Friday morning, more than 1,000 wildfires were burning across the country, over half of them out of control”); the risks to first responders when people don’t evacuate; the particular vulnerability of indigenous communities; and the terrifying story of the family trying to escape the fires even as their car begins to fall apart from the heat. All of these combine to paint a nightmarish but very real picture of the dangers so many are facing, in this part of Canada, but also in many other parts of the world – in Maui, for example.
The article fails to mention the root cause, though, which is clearly climate change. What strikes me as perhaps the saddest part is that these horrors didn’t have to happen. If we had taken climate change seriously years ago with measures to reduce carbon emissions and address the conditions that make wildfires so devastating, such extreme fires would be much less common. Droughts would not be so extended, intense storms would not cause so much damage, nor be so frequent.
This year’s wild weather should shock us all into action.
Sia Stewart
Conway, Mass.