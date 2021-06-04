To the editor:
As our municipal elections draw closer in Rockport, I would like to enthusiastically endorse the candidacy for the reelection to the board of selectmen for Sarah Wilkinson and Ruth George. I have known both women for many years and feel that they are the most suitable and capable candidates and should remain on the board of selectmen.
Sarah and Ruth have worked hard during this unprecedented world pandemic and have made tough decisions, not always the most popular but decisions in the best interest of the town of Rockport. They deserve to be reelected.
I am 92 years old and a resident of Rockport since 1962 and have also served on the School Committee and Board of Selectmen. I know the role and responsibilities associated with this position and these two women are clearly up for the challenge. Please join me in supporting and voting for Sarah Wilkinson and Ruth George on June 22 for reelection to the Rockport Board of Selectmen. Our town needs these two women more than ever.
Katherine M. “Kay” Murphy
Rockport