To the editor:
Donald Trump declared in 2016 during his run for the presidency that “I could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and they would still vote for me.”
Is his being aware of the severity of the virus and then telling the American people it was not a threat his walk down Fifth Avenue?
Not only did he conceal the truth, he repeatedly denied the severity of the virus and made mask wearing a political issue. Just last week, he stood in a jammed auditorium with no mask, facing a throng of unmasked people. His “us against them” agenda has endangered his base and every American.
Is this a leader?
He knowingly put Americans at risk. More than 190,000 people have died.
Is this Trump’s walk down Fifth Avenue?
And will they still vote for him?
Eileen Mueller
Rockport