To the editor:
The lawsuit brought against the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management by a protest group in Nantucket doesn’t pass the sniff test (“Concern about endangered whales cited in suit over wind farm,” Aug. 26). The group claims it wants to protect right whales, but the reality is that it is simply against renewable energy.
First of all, protection of the right whale has long been a priority in the development of the Vineyard Wind project. Environmental groups including National Wildlife Federation, Natural Resources Defense Council and Conservation Law Foundation have looked at it closely, and they have worked with the developers to minimize the project’s impact on all marine life.
Furthermore, the article quotes David Stevenson of the Caesar Rodney Institute. Mr. Stevenson, a former Trump adviser whose organization is backing the Nantucket group, has been an opponent of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the Transportation and Climate Initiative, and other policies that threaten the fossil-fuel status quo. He has ties to anti-renewable energy groups such as Heartland Institute and State Policy Network.
Vineyard Wind has already cleared dozens of legal hurdles and environmental analyses. This lawsuit is a nuisance and a tactic to further delay offshore wind projects. Don’t believe this fish story — these people don’t care about whales. They care about the cheapest possible energy, and they couldn’t care less about climate change.
Frederick Hewitt
Cambridge