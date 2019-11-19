To the editor,
It was with sadness I heard of Ray Lamont’s retirement from the staff of the Gloucester Daily Times.
Through the years, Ray has been a great example of the last of a breed of true reporter. One who followed the rules from journalism school: Who, What, Why, Where, and When.
One always knew that when speaking with Ray your words would be reported accurately.
While his health permitted, Ray was a longtime and enthusiastic reader and friend to the First R Foundation. The children and we will miss him!
So farewell Ray, and good fortune! Or as we say in “Glosta," “Fair Winds and Following Seas."
Pat Earle, founder and director,
The First R Foundation
