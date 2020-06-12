To the editor:
This is a moment of absolute clarity about our nation’s shameful condition of brutality and racism. We condemn racism and brutality in all their forms and accept responsibility that many of us have lived and benefited within this system.
As clergy, we commit ourselves to breaking this pattern of systemic racial injustice, and our complicity in it. Our silence on this matter is impossible. Even the stones will cry out. In Leviticus 19:16, God instructs the people: “you shall not stand over the blood of your fellow man, I am the Lord.” When we are silent about injustice, we are standing over the blood of our neighbors. Silence, it turns out, is violence. It is acquiescence. It is an abdication of our responsibility. Our responsibility is to hold ourselves and our congregations accountable to the sacred values of our faiths. Our religious traditions hold sacred the dignity and equality of every human person. One of the ways we express love for one another is in speaking out against racism and white supremacy. When one of us suffers, we all suffer. It is in that spirit that we stand with those who are targets of racist ideologies and actions. Join us by showing up, standing up, and speaking up.
The Rev. Karin E. Wade
rector, St Mary’s Episcopal Church, Rockport
