To the editor:

This is a moment of absolute clarity about our nation’s shameful condition of brutality and racism. We condemn racism and brutality in all their forms and accept responsibility that many of us have lived and benefited within this system.

As clergy, we commit ourselves to breaking this pattern of systemic racial injustice, and our complicity in it. Our silence on this matter is impossible. Even the stones will cry out. In Leviticus 19:16, God instructs the people: “you shall not stand over the blood of your fellow man, I am the Lord.” When we are silent about injustice, we are standing over the blood of our neighbors. Silence, it turns out, is violence. It is acquiescence. It is an abdication of our responsibility. Our responsibility is to hold ourselves and our congregations accountable to the sacred values of our faiths. Our religious traditions hold sacred the dignity and equality of every human person. One of the ways we express love for one another is in speaking out against racism and white supremacy. When one of us suffers, we all suffer. It is in that spirit that we stand with those who are targets of racist ideologies and actions. Join us by showing up, standing up, and speaking up.

The Rev. Karin E. Wade

rector, St Mary’s Episcopal Church, Rockport

Rev. Derek van Gulden

The First Congregational Church of Rockport

The Rev. Rona Tyndall West

Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, United Church of Christ

The Rev. Valerie Roberts-Toler

Retired, United Methodist Church

The Rev. Printice Roberts-Toler

Retired, United Methodist Church

The Rev. Janet Parsons

Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church

The Rev. Susan Moran

UU Society of Rockport

Rabbi Steven Lewis, Temple Ahavat Achim

The Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault

The Annisquam Village Church, Gloucester

Abram Kielsmeier-Jones

Union Congregational Church, Gloucester

The Rev. Bret B. Hays

St. John’s Episcopal Church

The Rev. Alice W. Erickson

United Church of Christ

The Rev. Ronald J. Gariboldi

retired co-pastor, Holy Family Parish, Gloucester/Rockport

The Rev. Anne Deneen

St. Paul Lutheran, Gloucester

The Rev. Eva Cameron

First Universalist of Essex

Fr. Jim Achadinha

The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport Holy Family Parish · Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish

 

