To the editor:
The Gloucester Racial Justice Team is grateful and honored to have been included in the Gloucester Meetinghouse’s successful event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. The video they created for this year’s virtual event was a masterful balance between historical footage/quotations and the voices of people who are living and struggling here in our own community, right now. If you missed seeing it on Monday, the video is available at gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
The Meetinghouse took a meaningful step for our community during this moment of renewed commitment to racial justice. As we continue the work toward racial equity in Gloucester, we offer our partnership to the Meetinghouse and others engaged in this cause. Our Facebook page is Gloucester Racial Justice Team.
Michea McCaffrey
John Sarrouf
Nancy Goodman
Gloucester Racial Justice Team