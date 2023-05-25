To the editor:
It has been a heck of a year for Rockport High School’s performing arts programs.
As parents of Rockport High students, we are awe-inspired at the high quality, scope and depth of the school’s theater, orchestra, band and chorus programs. For a small Massachusetts high school, these Rockport High programs truly “fight above their weight class,” outpacing similar performing arts programs from larger, wealthier Bay State school districts.
Some highlights from the 2022-2023 school year alone:
Theater Arts Program: In addition to outstanding, well-received performances of the plays “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Love/Sick” in the fall and spring, respectively, the Rockport High Drama Llamas, under the direction of Denise Ferazzi (with technical and artistic directorial support from Mike Montgomery, Whitney Day, Aedan McCarthy and Nancy Bogardus), wrote and performed an original play, “Beverly Billingsly Takes a Bow,” eponymously based on the children’s book. This Rockport High play made it to the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild state finals this spring, winning several theater awards. This is the second Drama Llamas-written play to make the state finals in recent years.
Music Program (Orchestra, Band and Chorus): Under the direction of Nathan Cohen (orchestra), Patti Pike (chorus) and Anthoney Prestigiovanni (band), Rockport High students performed an array of excellent fall, winter and spring concerts. Notably, in September the Rockport High Music Program welcomed Sowah Mensah, an ethnomusicologist, composer and “Master Drummer” from Ghana, West Africa, to work with the school’s music students and put on an exceptional, eclectic performance for the public.
In April, the Rockport High music program traveled to Italy, performing in venues throughout the country, including in the quarry where marble was sourced for Michelangelo’s masterpiece of Renaissance sculpture “David.” Once back in the U.S., the Rockport High music program continued its performances in a quarry in Rockport, developing a music video linking these geographically disparate quarries through music, and providing an excellent experience for all involved.
These successes in a short nine-month school year are a source of growth, pride, and fantastic entertainment for the students, educators and the community. The education professionals leading these efforts should be roundly congratulated for their exceptional service to the student body, Rockport and to the Cape Ann community — as many Rockport High students also hail from Gloucester.
Moreover, Rockport High School’s performing arts programs profoundly benefit the students. We parents have watched our children grow and become wonderful, competent and confident adolescents and young adults through the years spent in the Rockport High’s performing arts programs. Quite simply our children would not be the people that they are without these marvelous, exciting (and fun) programs. We feel the lessons learned and experiences gained by our children from these programs will imbue them with tools and skills which will help them as they grow to face an ever-increasingly complex world.
Thank you, Rockport High School.
Tim and Cathy Reilly
Eli and Erika Timmons
Sue Lovasco
Greg and Terry George
Bill and Dawn Strople
Greg and Robin Sekercan
Michael and Cathy Kelley