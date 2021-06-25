To the editor:
The average household uses in excess of 110 gallons of water per day.
In recent years on Cape Ann we have seen a sharp increase in the proliferation of new houses and apartment/condominium developments. It seems at every turn there is a new one.
It is the antithesis of common sense and reasonable, rational thinking that we have enough natural resources to accommodate thousands of new residents coming to live on Cape Ann. We simply do not.
Every decade, since the 1960s and before, this area has seen plenty of near-misses, with the reservoirs running so low that water pressure and supply suffered greatly.
As the building permits and planning continue unchecked, not one elected official has asked the question, “what about the water supply?”
Cape Ann routinely experiences droughts, especially in the summer months. When these new homes go online, we will run out of water. Plain and simple.
This is not rocket science.
At a recent Gloucester City Council meeting, I used my allotted three minutes to address the issue of whether the water supply issue was being looked at. Not one person had a response. Shockingly and disturbingly to me, the one and only reply was that my residential address is in Rockport and therefore that rendered my concerns invalid.
Does water not fall on every speck of land here? Where do we draw the line?
Should not solutions be figured out before real problems and crises happen? We are heading for an inevitable disaster, but the building permitting continues. Common sense does not prevail here. Catastrophe is certain.
Rise up.
Annette Dion