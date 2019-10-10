To the editor:
Town employees, Rockport officials and Friends of the DPW extend a huge thank you to the overflow turnout of residents at the fall town meeting who voted 87% yes to place the new DPW garage facility question on the Tuesday, Oct. 15 special election ballot in Rockport.
Working together, the town’s leaders and voters have chosen civic improvement over benign neglect and it has paid excellent dividends for the community. This project, if approved, will follow in the footsteps of upgrades done to many other town facilities over the last 25 years. The elementary and middle schools, the Lane auditorium, transfer station, public library, the water and waste water treatment plants, the Boy Scout hall, town hall annex, Community House, the Forest Fire Station, Millbrook Meadow and all three public restrooms, through various funding sources, have been built or renovated. This was all accomplished while constructing yearly budgets and producing the lowest tax rate on Cape Ann and the 34th lowest in the 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. It reflects very well on all the citizens of Rockport. People who have always made a sincere effort to leave our town a better place than we found it. Clearly we’re doing something right. The employees’ contribution is invaluable because it maintains and protects our vital infrastructure and environment.
Supporters of the sole special election question humbly ask that you find a few minutes during your day on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and go to your precinct polling place and vote yes to further improve out town and bolster the future for our children who will inherit it all someday very soon.
Mel George
Rockport
