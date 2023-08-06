To the editor:
Yes, we have 400 years to be thankful for — and thanks to the fishermen who risked their lives to provide food for their family and made Gloucester well known.
Back in the 1960s our fleet was 200 fishing boats, and NOAA had 50 working for it. Now NOAA has 200 workers and we only have 50 boats, meaning a large loss of jobs.
Why doesn’t the younger generation want to go fishing? First, it is the second most dangerous job next to mining; second ,there is no money to be made compared to other occupations. Why NOAA has made restrictions so tight, it is hard to pay boat expenses.
Why gets me most is everything is based on NOAA’s science and surveys. Our lives depend on how much fish is out there and should not be restricted based on NOAA’s science only. Unfortunately, NOAA does not have to compare its science under law.
We need to up date the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act with wording that NOAA must compare its science and surveys with other independent surveys and science. This way we would know how much fish is out there and we would be allowed to catch.
If we want the younger kids to go fishing we have incentives for them.
Sam Parisi
Gloucester