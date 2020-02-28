To the editor:
This letter is addressed to all Republicans and conservative leaning unaffiliated voters. My husband, Jeff Yull, is running for the GOP State Committee in the 1st Essex Middlesex District of State Sen. Bruce Tarr, which encompasses 16 towns and the city of Gloucester. The primary goal of the state committeeman is to grow and assist Republican Town Committees to recruit, promote and support Republican candidates to win elections in Massachusetts.
Jeff has a proven record of success locally. As the Republican Town Committee chair in North Reading, Jeff has grown his committee by 500%, and has already worked with surrounding committees to bolster their efforts. His committee has sponsored candidate nights, an opioid crisis forum, annual food drives, an annual college scholarship and many other events that have a positive impact on our community. Jeff opposes sanctuary cities that endanger all citizens. He will fight against waste, fraud and abuse on Beacon Hill and in Washington, D.C., by electing more Republicans into office.
Now is the time to capitalize on the revitalized energy and pride that President Trump is bringing back to our country. Please vote for Jeff Yull for Republican State Committeeman in the March 3 primary on the Republican ballot.
Irene Yull
North Reading
