To the editor:
I would like to thank all the people in Rockport and at Addison Gilbert who cared for me so well after I fell last Friday.
I had just finished a beautiful wood walk when I stepped onto the sidewalk left foot first. Needless to say, my right foot did not make it and down I went. It only took a minute for caring neighbors and townspeople to help. First a woman heading to a job in Boston, two Rockport policemen, a Rockport volunteer and the ambulance with a smiling driver.
We are so lucky to live in a community like Cape Ann where people show their care.
It cannot get much better then that. Spring is coming. Vaccines are here. I knew we would survive.
Christine Moore
Rockport