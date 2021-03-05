To the editor:

I would like to thank all the people in Rockport and at Addison Gilbert who cared for me so well after I fell last Friday. 

I had just finished a beautiful wood walk when I stepped onto the sidewalk left foot first. Needless to say, my right foot did not make it and down I went. It only took a minute for caring neighbors and townspeople to help. First a woman heading to a job in Boston, two Rockport policemen, a Rockport volunteer and the ambulance with a smiling driver.

We are so lucky to live in a community like Cape Ann where people show their care. 

It cannot get much better then that.  Spring is coming. Vaccines are here. I knew we would survive. 

Christine Moore 

Rockport 

