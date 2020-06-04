To the editor:
I’d like to respond to Marvin Kushnet’s May 28 letter (“Mayor should make masks mandatory in Gloucester”). I disagree entirely. There is no need to mandate that masks be worn everywhere when in public.
I don’t consider it mildly inconvenient. It is suffocating to wear when running. And, more importantly, I consider it hugely intrusive of the government to dictate what I should wear.
If Mr. Kushnet is that concerned about being outside and 6 feet from the nearest person, then Mr. Kushnet should stay home. Don’t impose your fears on others.
Terese Zingg
Gloucester