To the editor:
Thanks to outstanding community support, the Northeast Arc’s 50th Annual Mike Frangos Commodore Invitational Golf Tournament was an overwhelming success, raising more than $200,000 to help the Northeast Arc change lives for local children and adults with disabilities. This outing brings the total raised over the years to more than $3 million.
The event, the oldest charity golf tournament in the country, would not have been so successful without the support of our friends in the business community. Thank you to the tournament’s presenting sponsor, HUB International, and the leadership provided by Charles Brophy, president and CEO of HUB International New England, who served as the event chair; and Jim Palleschi, senior vice president of HUB International New England, who served as vice chair.
Additional sponsors included Brown & Brown, Brookwood Financial, the Behrakis Foundation, RBC Wealth Management, Equity Industrial Partners, and the James family.
Thank you to Turkish Airlines, who donated two round-trip tickets valued at $18,000 to any of its more than 300 destinations as the grand prize in our raffle.
For the 7th year in-a-row, we recognized someone with the Mike Frangos Award. Named after the man who started this tournament, it only seemed appropriate to present it to Mike Frangos on this golden anniversary. We were very happy to have all four of Mike’s children — Diane Walsh, Susan Robert, Heidi McMenamy, and Chris Frangos — at the event to accept the award in his memory, which was presented by longtime tournament chair Mark Thompson, president of Cambridge Trust Company.
Finally, I want to thank everyone who played in the tournament or supported the event in any way. The Northeast Arc is proud to serve communities that are so supportive of our efforts.
Craig Welton
Chief Development Officer
Northeast Arc
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.