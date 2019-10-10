To the editor:
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the town of Rockport is asking voters to approve a debt service override for constructing a $12.4 million facility with more than 24,000 square feet of space. I urge a “no” vote.
The single largest cost driver for the facility is the size and scope of the building and operations. While the Building Study Committee did an excellent job on its work, it was prevented from questioning the size, scope and DPW operations.
How would a right-sized facility be possible? Rockport currently handles most operations in house and has purchased specialized vehicles and equipment. Benchmarking operations against other towns and the state would reveal:
Outsourcing portions of snow removal is a common practice;
Outsourcing tree work is a common practice;
Gloucester contracts for water/sewer plant operations;
A large, heated facility to house seasonal equipment is wasteful.
Other aspects of the design are notable:
Two maintenance bays are provided for one mechanic;
A three-wall enclosure is provided for truck wash where a simpler drive-thru facility is possible;
The existing forest fire building is not being utilized;
There was no initial budget for the facility – a practice only for the wealthy;
In fact, the capital budgets for the facility have escalated from an absurdly low of $1.5 million to $6 million to the current $12.4 million.
While there is no question that a new facility is needed, the current proposal has put the cart before the horse. Rockport has not fully examined its operations with efficiency, outsourcing and cost-sharing in mind. Rockport’s per-capita costs are higher than surrounding communities and it’s time that it be brought into line before a new facility is built.
Let’s send the full proposal back to the drawing board and get a facility Rockport taxpayers can afford.
William Wagner
Rockport
