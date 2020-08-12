To the editor:
I am a retired commercial fisherman from Gloucester, and I am very concerned regarding these fishing grounds of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts.
Back in the 60s, I fished for whiting there with may dad. We had a 90-foot vessel.
The canyons are about 100 miles from land. We would go through the canal and than head east to the canyons. It would take us all day to get there. I remember seeing a small lobster boat fishing off shore next to us and remember my dad said, quote, “What a nut to be out here in March with such a small boat.” That was Capt. Bob Brown of Swampscott. He was the first lobster boat to set traps in the canyons, and he did well.
It was not just boats from here that depend on these fishing grounds but fishing vessels from Rhode Island to Maine. And what was good is it if cod or haddock are not fished? The bottom line is at least a billion dollars would be lost along with jobs if they close.
Now my big question to ocean experts: Does anyone have any factual evidence that our fishermen did any damage to the reefs or coral? I doubt it exists. Do not forget that the lobstermen and commercial fishermen and commercial can not reach the depth that those canyons are. Our fishing boats only fish around 600 feet while the canyons go beyond 1,000 feet. Hoping the court rules in our favor.
Sam Parisi
Gloucester