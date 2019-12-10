Gloucester Harvest Music Festival 2019
The Addison Gilbert Hospital Citizens Fund would like to take this opportunity to thank the City of Gloucester and everyone involved for the success of our fifth annual Gloucester Harvest Music Festival on Sept. 14.
The AGH Citizens Fund, established in 2010, is a non-profit, grass-roots organization whose mission is to support comprehensive surgical services and medical care at Addison Gilbert Hospital for the benefit of the Cape Ann community. The fund has contributed thousands of dollars for support of and equipment for general and orthopedic surgical services, the new cardiology suite and the endoscopy suite. We want to remind you that this fund is citizen-directed and the delivery of your health care matters. It is especially important this year, more than ever, to insure that no further services are removed from Addison Gilbert Hospital. That’s why this fund exists and why we raise money through the music festival, to ensure a full service hospital remains here on Cape Ann.
We would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support of our mission for this, our most visible fundraiser of the year, so here we go:
* Mayor Sefatia Romeo-Theken, for continuing to support this fund and our mission.
* Senator Bruce Tarr for his continued backing of our mission, for being on the field the day of the festival, for his heartfelt tribute to his older brother Brian Tarr and for his own continued support of the AGH Citizens Fund.
* Gloucester’s Special Events Committee, Liquor License Board, the Board of Health, DPW, and all city agencies involved in making an event of this magnitude happen, especially police Chief Ed Conley, Lt. David Quinn and the Gloucester Police Department. Thanks also to Lt. David Quinn & Detective Tom Quinn for being on the field on festival day! We were especially grateful to have the support this year of the Addison Gilbert Hospital Retired Nurses as well.
* The family of Brian Tarr, whose memory the festival was dedicated to this year.
This festival would not have been possible without the backing and financial contributions of premier sponsor Institute for Savings, main stage sponsor Windover Construction and gold sponsors BankGloucester, Cape Ann Savings Bank and Beauport Hospitality Group. Many thanks to other contributors: Anonymous, Angie's Alpaca's for the hay bales, The Bridge Cape Ann, The Building Center of Gloucester, Cape Ann Art Haven, Cape Ann Brewing Co., Carroll K. Steele Insurance Agency, Creative Ink Printing, Destino’s Sub Shop, Element Care, Fusion Blue Productions for the sound system, Glover’s Floor Covering, Inc., Greely Funeral Services Inc., Hearing Services of Cape Ann, Jen’s Web Design & Development, John & Cynthia Bjorlie, Ringo Tarr & MBT Electricians & Crew, Mile Marker, Neptune's Harvest, Ocean Crest, Orlando & Associates, Roger L. Campbell, Ryan & Wood Inc. Distillery, Salem Five Savings Bank, Sea Lion Hotel, Seaside Glass & Mirror, SeniorCare, Inc., Sudbay Automotive Group, Surfside Pizza, The Home Depot #2663, The Other Cape, Vadala Real Estate, United Site Services for the porta-potties, Universal Automation for the generator, and Whitmarsh Lock & Safe.
Thank you to these community partners, food establishments, vendors and artisans who were also a part of our day: Abbie D’s Sausage, Sclafani's Bakery, Nana's Fried Dough, Whoo(pie) Pie Food Truck, Virgilio's Bakery, Angela Fowler of Angie's Alpacas, Beth Cook of Wild Clover Designs, Crepe Du Jour, Surfside Pizza, Cindy Paturelli of CLP Creations, Christine Garrigan of Dancing Barefoot Custom Tie Dye, Dana DiNallo of Forgiving Threads, Elise Turketta of PlayCraze, Janine Brooks of Glosta Rocks, John Bergmann Photography, Steph Gallagher of Regain, Reclaim & Renew Oils, Ruby Hearts, Samantha Gottlich of NROR Art, Julie DiMaio of Ruby Jules, Michelle Behr of Pretty Shiney Things, Mike Geyer of Crimson Phoenix Bladeworks, Sarah Gould of Corvidae Mixed Metals, Brandee Fairchild of Resin8Grace Jewelry, The FacePainting Sisters, Darlene Hemstreet of Tastefully Simple, Jacqui Morocco of Jacqui's Unique Designs, The Open Door, Cape Ann Time Bank, The McGuire sisters Morgan and Crislyn, Good Vibes Shaved Ice; and our live artists and mural designers: Jason Christopher Burroughs, Kelly Mitchell & Michael Whitehead; and Ringo Tarr & MBT Electricians crew for the stage, the set-up, the breakdown ... everything!
Thank you for committee members, volunteers, collaborators and musicians: Lee Swekla, Robert B. Ryan, Ryan Pereira, Carol Pallazolla, Michael McLeod, June Madruga, John P. Kadim, Dr. Elizabeth T. Curtis, Mike Mulcahey, Paula Lutz Kadim Mulcahey, Alex Kadim, Bill & Yvonne Cook, Greg Cook, Adam Farley, Warren Durgin, Maria Thornton, Suzanne Ashkenazy, Izzy Zacceus, Alyse Serrin, Meg Walsh, Keith Magnett, Sam Pallazolla, Susan Hart Dion, Marika Johnson, Craig Hermann, Christine Garrigan, Gail McCarthy of the Gloucester Daily Times, Robert Pallazolla and The Gloucester Sea Cadets David G. Ouellet Division, Darren Taylor, Paul Serrin, and Theresia Millasovich —as Marilyn Monroe, our emcee. Special thanks to Chris Silva for being our volunteer festival director, doing much behind the scenes work in the months leading up to the event and on the day of. Thank you to Brent “Ringo” Tarr for donating the staging and all the support you gave us with your crew from MBT Electricians. Thank you to our photographers Sheila Roberts-Orlando and Jackie Deorocki! Thank you to Dave Hill of Fusion Blue Productions for the sound. Which leads us to thank the talented artists and musicians who graced the stage for us: Alexandra Grace & Josh Cominelli, Hilary Klug, Jenny Dee & the Deelinquents, Jamie Lynn Hart, The Big Takeover, Hayley Jane & Zepparella
The fund's goal is to move forward with our mission, which is to support the hospital and bring surgical services back to Gloucester. Our hope is to make this a destination festival to help support that mission by having a fun and lively event each year to bring Cape Ann residents and visitors together while educating the community on the importance of guaranteeing a full service hospital. So thank you again to all involved and we will see you next September. Keep visiting our website at www.gloucesterharvestmusicfestival.com and www.aghcitizensfund.org for announcements and updates.
Lee Swekla, AGH Citizens Fund president
Carol B. Pallazolla, volunteer event coordinator
