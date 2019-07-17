Family of Dana Surrette
The family of Dana Surrette, who passed away on June 14, would like to thank everyone for all your kindness and compassion. Dana loved Flannagan’s gas station and everyone who worked there and all of the customers.
He loved all the cards he received. He would read them over and over. Thank you to Bob and Karin Kennedy and everyone at Flannagan’s for coming to Our Lady’s and wearing your green shirts. Thank you very much for flying your flag at half mast.
Thank you to the doctors; Doctor Quadri and staff and Lahey Burlington; Doctor Smith at Beverly Hospital; Doctor Pawson and staff at Cape Ann Medical Center; Doctor McIntyre and staff at AGH; and Doctor Wong in Peabody.
Thank you to Susan Kippen and Tracie Chait and Meals on Wheels Blackburn Gloucester.
Thank you Greely Funeral Home. Thank you to all the nurses, therapists and Lisa from Lahey Health. Thank you to ABC and Rich Dana’s companion.
Thank you to Father Jim for your service.
Thank you to Hospice. Thank you to Chuck Berloli from Tufts. Thank you to everyone at the financial office at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Thank you all very much for all your love and kindness. You all did something to make a hard time easier. God bless you all.
The family of Dana Surrette
