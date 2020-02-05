Veterans Hospital
Due to the generosity of some of our local businesses and organizations I was able to adopt a ward at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford.
This was during December 2019.
I want to thank Supino’s restaurant on Route 1 in Danvers for the terrific meat lasagna, the Gloucester House restaurant for salad, rolls and butter, Jim’s Bagel & Bake Shoppe in Gloucester shop for awesome cupcakes. The meal could not have been better.
Also, thank you to Disabled American Veterans Auxilliary Unit 40 in Newburyport for their generous donation of $200, and others for an additional $150, and to my helpers that day, Mary Clare Dalgell, Bob Condon, Charlene Stawicki, Georgia Godbois and Sandra Fincel. Not to be forgotten, Market Basket for its $25 donation that was used for paper goods and beverages. A special thank you, too, to Ray for his monetary donation.
As we arrived, a patient who had been there for 16 years was dying, and the staff was very sad. But the party brought some joy to their day despite that.
All patients received gifts, and some sang. We also played bingo and gave out coupons for the canteen store, courtesy of the volunteer office.
It was a wonderful party! A big hug and thank you to all who donated. Bravo!
Constance Condon
Gloucester
