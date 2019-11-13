Thank You Notes

Gloucester Rotary Club
On behalf of the Gloucester Rotary Club, we wish to express our sincere appreciation to the following local businesses for their contributions toward making our seventh annual cribbage tournament a success: the Building Center of Gloucester, Captain Hook’s, Charlie’s Place, Gloucester Cinema, Gloucester House Restaurant, Goombadi’s Restaurant, Jeff’s Variety, The Liquor Locker, McDonalds, Rockport Mortgage, Russell’s Florist, 7 Seas Whale Watch, Shaws (both Eastern and Railroad Avenue), Stop & Shop and the Yellow Sub Shop. Special thanks are also extended to the Linquata Family for once again being the gracious hosts of this function. To date we have raised $9,383, which directly benefits the Gloucester Rotary Club’s maintenance of both the Antonio Gentile Bandstand and the Stage Fort Park Playground. Lastly, this day would not be possible without the great group of players who come out to support our cause. We could not have achieved this without you and we look forward to seeing you all next year!
John & Julie Nicastro
Animal Aid golf tourney
Cape Ann Animal Aid would like to thank The Rhumb Line for generously donating the proceeds from its annual golf tournament to the organization. This year’s tournament was held on July 29 at Beverly Golf and Tennis, and it was a massive success, raising an amazing $5,150 to help homeless dogs and cats at Cape Ann Animal Aid.
The Rhumb Line would like to thank the many businesses and individuals that made the event possible. Special thanks to David Kelley for organizing and running the tournament and a huge thanks to Josh Hays for his time and efforts securing so many great raffle prizes. Finally, thank you to all of the tournament players and the surrounding community for helping to support the work of Cape Ann Animal Aid.
Rebecca Baylies,
Director of Development and Communications,
Cape Ann Animal Aid
Gloucester
