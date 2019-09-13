Good Samaritans
I recently had an accident which required medical assistance. I want to thank everyone involved in my care. Thanks to the Beauport Ambulance Service, the wonderful Addison Gilbert Emergency Room Staff, Dr. Gandhi, Beverly Hospital and its nurses, aids and staff, My after- surgery care at Seacoast Nursing Home Rehab was excellent. The nurses, aids and entire staff were great. Thanks again for a job well done !
Sheila Quinn & Family
Rockport poppy drive
Rockport Unit 98, American Legion Auxiliary, would like to thank their members and the three Post members who participated in the Memorial Day “Poppy Drive” which was held Saturday, May 25, throughout the town. Thank you also to all the businesses who allowed us to sell poppies in front of their establishments.
The ongoing generosity of the many donors supporting the veterans and their programs is greatly appreciated.
By donating to the veterans, we are forever remembering the many men and women who have fought for our rights and freedoms.
Thank you all. God Bless America.
Ginny Strople, Secretary
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 98,
Rockport
