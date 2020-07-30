To the editor:
Recently, I left my phone on a bench on the Boulevard. Rebecca, who is visiting for the summer with her family, found my phone. She took the time to call my friend and waited for her to come and pick it up. When I called Rebecca to offer her a monetary gift as a token of my appreciation she refused. Instead, after learning that I am a teacher at the Welch School in Peabody, Rebecca suggested that I purchase supplies for my students. Consider it done, Rebecca and I will continue to share your story. Thank you again for your kindness and generosity. Enjoy your summer in beautiful Gloucester.
Cindy Littlefield
Beverly