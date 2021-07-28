To the editor:
As a taxpayer, I want the most bang for my buck. I’m also glad to help pay for nice, new buildings for our students, teachers and staff.
It costs the city more money to build a school where there was not a school before.
It costs the city more money to fix two schools built decades ago than it does to build one brand new school. There are lots of well-publicized and public reasons for this going back years now.
It costs the city money to delay building a school.
Last fall, the majority of voters in the city of Gloucester voted in favor of building the new school. The question on the ballot was not confusing. There was ample time to ask what it meant if anyone was confused. The people who have wanted to weigh in, for or against, have done it. As of this writing, opponents have even had their day in court.
It does a disservice to this community to delay the building of the new combined East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial School. This is both in terms of dollars and cents and in how we value educational facilities equipped to meet modern standards and requirements. It is time for us to move forward.
I value our children and our teachers enough to do what needs to be done now, and I hope you do, too.
Jen Holmgren
Councilor at-large
Gloucester