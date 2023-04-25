Letters to the editor expressing opposition or support for an issue before Essex Town Meeting must be submitted to the Times by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, in order to be published prior to the meeting on May 1.
Letters endorsing candidates for office in the elections for Essex on May 8 or Rockport on May 9 must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in order to be published prior to the elections.
Letters supporting Manchester candidates must be submitted by by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in order to be published prior to the Manchester election on May 16.