To the editor:
As a former educator who worked in vocational and comprehensive high schools for 27 years, I am excited to see what the future holds for students when Greg Verga becomes mayor of Gloucester. During my career, I was the director of guidance at Gloucester High School and Rockport High School. My role in both schools gave me insight into how our local school systems produce successful graduates.
Greg supports college readiness and vocational programs. He understands they are mutually inclusive and not mutually exclusive. Greg knows that there are multiple paths to finding employment in Gloucester and beyond and he supports all pathways to success. He wants students to graduate with the knowledge and skills required for lifelong learning and the ever-changing demands of the workforce.
Greg strongly supports the arts. He plays bass and records music. His role in the band says a great deal about his leadership style. As a bass player, he is the calm, steady presence in the background. He is content to let others shine. When he needs to step forward, he does so with confidence and enthusiasm. He studies, listens, and works collaboratively.
The Gloucester Public School system deserves a mayor that is experienced, educated and actively participates in meetings. Greg is ready to tackle the current issues with qualified and dedicated staff by his side. Vote Verga for mayor in the preliminary election on Sept. 14.
Linda Vaughan
Gloucester