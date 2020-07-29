To the editor:
Why is it even questionable to wear a mask?
Once we questioned seat belts and now we know they save lives. Helmets, once a dilemma, are now acceptable to prevent brain injuries and to save lives. Car seats for kids? We use them because we love our kids and it saves lives. Condoms? Used to prevent diseases and save lives.
Masks? All of the above answers.
Would collective humanity go to the beach in parkas, mittens and scarves on a 90 degree day? I don’t think so — people seem to be smarter than that.
Would collective humanity wear their bathing suits and flip flops to get the mail during a New England blizzard? I don’t think so — people seem to be smarter than that.
Would collective humanity attend an indoor, crowded conference during a COVID-19 pandemic without wearing a mask? What happened to collective intelligence?
Certainly we have heard phrases like:
“It’s my body and I can do what I want.”
“It is my civil right, as an American, not to wear a mask.”
“It’s not in the Constitution.”
“I eat right and get sunshine so my immune system is strong.”
“Masks are overrated.”
“I’m tired of wearing masks and this lockdown. I just want to go to my bar and have a beer and hamburger.”
I would like to challenge these people by asking them what they have personally done to achieve such entitlement without concern for others.
Have we become such a self-centered community that we have forgotten about our neighbors — black, brown, old, young, sick and disadvantaged — who are all in a personal battle of their own during this pandemic?
We have seen in other nations where physical distancing and wearing a mask has made an enormous difference in controlling this virus. We have the advice of our respected doctors and leaders, such as Anhtony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Robert Redfield and Sanjay Gupta, and it seems to fall on deaf ears.
It seems to be such a simple request to save lives. We should wear them as an honor and a privilege as a human citizen on this earth. Wearing a mask is a witness that we care about one another — an outward sign of connectedness during this time of disconnectedness.
The TV ad showing Dick Cheney is his cowboy hat and mask, with the simple words “real men wear masks” makes a powerful statement.
I would add to that: “Real women and children wear a mask.”
We can make a collective difference. Wear a mask.
Mary Ann Camp
Rockport